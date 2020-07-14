Looking for something to do? State arts foundation hopes you’ll visit a museum

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for something to do this weekend?
State arts officials are hoping you’ll check out a local museum or cultural site.
Many arts institutions are struggling during the tourism shutdown, but they’ve also changed their visiting experience to comply with safety guidelines.
The Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts says organizations throughout the islands have made adjustments to their visitor experience to ensure the health and safety of their guests.
“This is an invitation to go to Bishop Museum, go to Iolani Palace and learn about the overthrow, or Pacific Aviation and all the Pearl Harbor museums,” said Jonathan Johnson, pf the Hawaii State Foundation on Culture & the Arts.
“Now is a great time to discover the history, the art, and the culture of Hawaii.”
Johnson says many attractions are offering reduced admission rates for residents.
