Kawakami: Decision to delay reopening ‘heartbreaking’ but necessary

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As tourism-dependent businesses across Hawaii wonder if they can survive another two months without visitors, Mayor Derek Kawakami is reiterating that he knows how close to closing some Kauai storefronts are.
“We understand how thin that profit margin is, and the ability to stay open highly relies on visitors,” the Kauai mayor told Hawaii News Now on Tuesday. “We’re doing everything we can to provide relief.”
Gov. Ige’s announcement on Monday that the state was pushing back the implementation of a plan that would allow trans-Pacific travelers to skip quarantine in Hawaii if they test negative for COVID-19 was undoubtedly a blow for businesses on many islands.
But as cases continue to surge on the U.S. mainland, some ― including Mayor Kawakami ― say they aren’t even sure if the new target date of Sep. 1 will be enough of a delay to ensure the safety of Hawaii residents.
“I would say it is difficult to say what September is going to look like,” Mayor Kawakami said. “I do realize that the private sector needs a date in order to plan (for reopening).”
In order for the new date to be viable, Kawakami says, the most important thing that has to happen between now and Sep. 1 is the implementation of an infrastructure that can track Hawaii’s arriving passengers and allow law enforcement officials to cross-check the arrivals with real-time testing information.
And on Kauai, as is the case in most other places, our own actions will help keep everyone safe, Kawakami says.
“The key piece of the puzzle to unlock this riddle is our own personal behavior,” Mayor Kawakami said. “Putting the health of others above ourselves, that requires physical distancing, good hygiene, everybody to wear masks.”
This story will be updated.
