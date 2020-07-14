HNN to launch one-hour 4 p.m. newscast in September

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now is proud to announce the launch in September of a new one-hour newscast at 4 p.m. weekdays on KHNL.
The show will debut Sept. 7.
HNN’s Ashley Nagaoka and Mark Carpenter will anchor the new show, which will focus on breaking news and the latest local, national and international headlines.
Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins will deliver the latest weather updates.
“What we have heard from our viewers during the pandemic is they rely on Hawaii News Now for the latest facts and breaking news on COVID-19,” said HNN News Director Scott Humber.
“There is an appetite for a 4 p.m. newscast across the state and we are confident Ashley and Mark will provide much-needed information to our community at this crucial time."
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.