Hawaii reports 22 new cases, pushing statewide total to 1,264
File photo of a testing lab in Hawaii. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | July 14, 2020 at 12:31 PM HST - Updated July 14 at 12:33 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting 22 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, including 19 on Oahu and three on the Big Island.

The statewide total now stands at 1,264.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department also reported:

  • 921 people in Hawaii diagnosed with COVID-19 have been released from isolation.
  • The death toll from the virus in Hawaii remains at 22.
  • More than 96,000 people in the islands have been tested for COVID-19.

Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:

OAHU

  • Total cases: 960
  • Released from isolation: 669
  • Required hospitalization: 102
  • Deaths: 15

MAUI COUNTY

  • Total cases: 135 (includes 2 on Molokai)
  • Released from isolation: 120
  • Required hospitalization: 25
  • Deaths: 6

KAUAI

  • Total cases: 43
  • Released from isolation: 39
  • Required hospitalization: 1
  • Deaths: 0

BIG ISLAND

  • Total cases: 105
  • Released from isolation: 93
  • Required hospitalization: 3
  • Deaths: 0

UNASSIGNED

  • Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 21
  • Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
  • Pending assignment to county: 0

This story will be updated.

