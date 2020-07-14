Hawaii reports 22 new cases, pushing statewide total to 1,264

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting 22 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, including 19 on Oahu and three on the Big Island.
The statewide total now stands at 1,264.
Meanwhile, the state Health Department also reported:
- 921 people in Hawaii diagnosed with COVID-19 have been released from isolation.
- The death toll from the virus in Hawaii remains at 22.
- More than 96,000 people in the islands have been tested for COVID-19.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 960
- Released from isolation: 669
- Required hospitalization: 102
- Deaths: 15
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 135 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 120
- Required hospitalization: 25
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 43
- Released from isolation: 39
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 105
- Released from isolation: 93
- Required hospitalization: 3
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 21
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 0
