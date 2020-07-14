Hawaii company wants to offer a mobile option for desalinating ocean water

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If a major hurricane or other disaster disrupted Hawaii’s flow of fresh water, a company called Sustainable Ocean Systems wants to be in a position to help.
SOS hopes to provide humanitarian aid by turning large amounts of ocean water into drinking water using a mobile technology the company calls “offshore water harvesting.”
“We have a pumping system that we put in the water,” company co-founder Ken Ostebo. “We bring the water up to the vessel, filter it, then it runs through the reverse osmosis system.”
Ostebo said the company's blueprint maps a path for converting up to one million gallons of salt water into fresh water on a daily basis.
It could be packaged on board the vessel or sent to land via a portable surface pipeline.
“We can actually ... take that vessel or barge wherever it needs to go, strategically position the vessel and then provide water,” Ostebo said.
Sustainable Ocean Systems is trying to attract investors so it can buy a vessel that would hold a desalination unit and other equipment.
“We’ve spoken with politicians here locally that have all embraced the idea. It’s just trying to find a pathway for us to be able to fund it and then move forward,” Ostebo said.
He said the SOS vessel would also have the capability to sweep plastic pollutants from the ocean and turn them into fuel to drive down operating costs.
"It's important for us to get the word out. It's not that we haven't but it would be nice to get it to more people that have an opportunity to really help us impact where this technology needs to go," he said.
