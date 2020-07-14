Haleiwa’s Dan Ige is set to make his main event debut at UFC fight night 172

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another local boy on fight island — Dan Ige is set to make his main event debut on Wednesday at UFC fight night 172 against Calvin Kattar.
This is a short turnaround for Ige, after a split decision victory over Edson Barboza on May 16 — giving him about 2 months to train for his bout with Kattar.
Keeping in mind this will be Ige’s first five round fight of his UFC career, the Haleiwa native is the underdog heading into fight island, despite coming off of a six-fight win streak.
Ige started his ascension through the UFC on Dana White’s UFC contender series and has since established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the UFC, with an impressive 14-2 overall record.
UFC fight night 172 is set to kick-off from Abu Dhabi at 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time, July 15th on ESPN and ESPN +.
