Governor says his mother is quarantined at nursing home grappling with COVID-19 cluster

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting extremely close to home for Hawaii’s first family.
Gov. David Ige confirmed Tuesday that his mother is living at an Oahu nursing home where several residents and staff have been infected with the virus.
For the family’s privacy, HNN is not naming the facility.
“It’s just a reminder of how pervasive the virus is. And even how well intended people can suddenly be caught in a situation where the virus is in their facility,” Ige told HNN.
Doctors are reviewing the results of a mass testing effort at the nursing home as residents remain in quarantine and visitors aren’t allowed in.
The governor didn’t want to share too much on the situation, but said his mother is doing well and that staff is working to keep everyone healthy.
It’s obviously a situation weighing heavily on his mind.
“I think all of us know someone who is vulnerable, who we know would struggle if they became infected. And clearly we want to hang on to our loved ones as long as we can,” Ige said.
Ige added he is proud of how quickly nursing homes and care facilities across the state have implemented protective measures.
