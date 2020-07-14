Forecast: Lighter winds on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect a gradual decreasing trend in the trade winds through the week. In the short term, enhanced shower activity will continue across all islands as both an upper trough and a lower level disturbance will combine forces to increase shower coverage. The highest coverage for showers will develop along the windward and mountain slopes of each island with more isolated to scattered shower coverage over leeward areas, especially in the overnight and early morning hours. Drying trends are expected from Wednesday into Thursday. Another low level trough passes through the islands on Friday with increasing shower trends lingering into the weekend. Higher pressure builds back in on Saturday allowing moderate to locally breezy trade winds to return.
Small background surf will continue along south facing shores over the next several days. A small south-southwest swell is possible over the weekend. East facing shores will continue to experience small short period surf produced by the trade winds locally and upstream of the state. An increase is expected over the weekend as the breezy trade winds return. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through the period.
