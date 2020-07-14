Family friends set up virtual benefit for teen who tragically lost his parents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After losing his father in a shooting near Diamond Head, and months later, losing his mom, loved ones are raising money for 15-year-old Kaumana Kalama.
Kaumana’s father, Kaulike, was an HPD officer killed in the line of duty in January. His mother, Kaohinani died last month of a brain aneurysm.
Now friends of Kaohi are organizing an online benefit concert and Instagram auction to raise money for the teen.
All of the items up for auction were donated. Things on the auction block include a custom canoe, Nintendo Switch games, private sailing charters, even tattoo sessions, and more. A number of small local businesses chipped in to donate goods.
In all, more than 100 items are going up for auction.
Family friends say the showing of support and aloha for Kaumana is valuable beyond words.
“He’s being surrounded by all these people that are giving themselves not only through their donations, but through the aloha that they’re giving,” said family friend Naleisha Lucrisia said.
Friend Elena Colobong added, “We were really impressed ... especially by the small business community at a time like now, where COVID is so hard on everybody and they’ve just been so willing to give.”
The virtual concert will happen at 5 p.m. on Sunday on the City Boys Music Facebook Page. The two-day interactive Instagran auction will follow on Monday and Tuesday.
“It’s all done out of love, you know, like the love is there, they (Ohi & Kaulike) may not be here, but the loves is there,” Lucrisia added.
A GoFundMe has also been set up. Donations can be made here.
