Coffee with a Candidate: Rick Blangiardi, Candidate for Honolulu Mayor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After more than four decades in the broadcasting industry, former Hawaii News Now President and General Manager Rick Blangiardi is running for Honolulu mayor.
Blangiardi has never held public office, but has served on numerous community boards, including the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii.
He has a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Hawaii, where he also served as a football coach before starting his broadcast career at KGMB in 1977.
Here are some of the questions he took on in our interview:
- What would you do as Mayor to lead us out of this (Pandemic) crisis?
I think first and foremost we would have some clear communication, because a lot is at stake right now. It’s been hard to even understand what the ground rules are. I thought the collaboration and communication efforts could have been much better, it has created even more uncertainty. We have to do everything we possibly can to get ourselves and the city moving again.
- We have seen protest across the country and here in Hawaii as part of the Black Lives Matter. Given your endorsement by the police union, how do you see all that?
I stand very supporter of our police department here and I’m not in favor of defunding the police. At the same time, I’m advocating for more transparency to build trust.
