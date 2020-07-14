City asks governor to approve new restrictions on Oahu bars, cabarets as COVID-19 cases rise

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has asked the governor to approve new restrictions on bars and cabarets, including requiring them to stop serving alcohol at midnight.
The change is meant to crack down on establishments that are flouting social distancing and mask wearing mandates ― and as the state continues to see double-digit increases in new COVID-19 infections.
At a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said liquor inspectors are seeing “troubling situations” at some Oahu bars, including people crowding together without wearing face coverings.
Right now, bars must stop serving liquor at 2 a.m. and cabarets at 4 a.m.
Caldwell said by pushing the last sales up to midnight, he’s hopeful that establishments will more strongly police patrons. But he said if they don’t, he’ll ask that the cut off for alcohol be moved to 10 p.m. or earlier.
The mayor has also asked the governor to give liquor inspectors and police the authority to shut down a bar for 24 hours if after being warned to follow COVID-19 precautions they continue to violate mandates.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the governor would approve the requests.
If he does, they would go into effect with his signature, Caldwell said.
The call for tougher restrictions on bars and similar establishments comes amid growing concern about community spread of COVID-19. The state has not said any recent clusters are linked to bars, however. But several have been connected to work training, gyms, nursing homes and parties.
On Tuesday, the state reported 22 new COVID-19 infections, including 19 on Oahu.
“Better than in other days but still higher than I want,” Caldwell said. “Sometimes I ask myself if we opened up too quickly. I think the answer to that is it’s in our hands, in all of our hands.”
