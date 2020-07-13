Zippy’s set to offer dine-in services once again at Makiki location

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After months of takeout only, Zippy’s is set to reopen for dine-in services at select locations.
Starting this week, the Makiki location will welcome back customers and allow in-house dining. Right now its the only location ready to reopen is Makiki, but the company is eyeing at expanding dine-in to other restaurants around the state.
Like all businesses, they’ve made some changes.
It starts with a temperature scan upon entering. The waiting area has been marked and spaced out, and a hand sanitizer station is available for use.
Plastic barriers have also been set up between the tables.
“We’re being very safe for our staff as well as our customers, seating every other table as well as having these plastic dividers,” Daniel Ito, communications and social media manager for Zippy’s, said.
During the pandemic, Zippy’s dining rooms were closed as they offered contactless pickup services and ordering through their mobile app.
“It was extremely important for us to stay open during the pandemic. We were fortunate that Zippy’s was deemed essential,” Ito added, saying that many regular customers, included kupuna, rely on meals from Zippy’s.
Face masks will also be required while inside the restaurant, until you’re sitting at a table.
Ito said more locations will be opened within the next month.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.