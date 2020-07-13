Waikiki’s Halekulani Hotel announces closure until mid-2021

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Management at Waikiki’s famed Halekulani Hotel informed employees on Monday that the property was closing until July 2021 for a series of renovations it says it can no longer wait to complete.
In a video message, the hotel’s chief executive officer offered thanked employees for their courage and perseverance during the ongoing pandemic — but said the uncertainty brought on by coronavirus necessitated the decision to begin the improvements.
“With circumstances changing almost daily, including with the prevalence of the virus, governmental guidelines and decrees, personal protective equipment, social distancing, and new cleaning and hygiene protocols, we’ve also had to calculate how soon domestic and international tourism might rebound, and how quickly business in Hawaii ― and Waikiki specifically ― might recover,” said Peter Shaindlin.
“To that end, and in consultation with some of the most experienced industry professionals and experts in epidemiology, virology and public health, we are developing new and enhanced protocols and standards,” he continued.
The improvements are scheduled to begin as soon as the company obtains the necessary city permits and will take as long as 11 months to complete.
The property is set to reopen in July of next year, Shaindlin said.
