Visa ban creates confusion for international students

“He got accepted in UH Law School. He also has a graduate degree fellowship given by the East West Center so he’s on a full scholarship,” Dwivedi said. “He has all the documentations that are required for him to come inside the country, but the consulates at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi told him that they will not be processing the visa right now because it’s the J1 visa. But they don’t seem to distinguish between the categories.”