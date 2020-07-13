Robert Morris to fill one of the vacant games in the 2020 UH football schedule

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH athletics announced on Monday that Robert Morris University will fill one of the vacant spots on the Rainbow Warriors’ 2020 football schedule.
“I’m pleased we were able to fill one of our open dates with Robert Morris,” Athletics Director David Matlin said in a statement. “With so much uncertainty surrounding the fall season, it was important to lock up a home game and try to salvage as close to a full schedule as possible. That said, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is still our number one priority and we’ll make decisions with that in mind.”
This will be the first match-up ever between the Bows’ and the Colonials. The game is set for September 26 at Aloha Stadium.
This comes after the first four games of the UH football schedule was cut after Fordham canceled their game on September 12 and the Pac-12 moved to a conference-only schedule last week — losing their games with Arizona, UCLA and Oregon.
The Colonials currently compete as an independent in the Football Championship Subdivision.
The Bows’ are now set to tentatively open the season at home, on September 26 against Robert Morris.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.