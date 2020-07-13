State hammers out quarantine modifications for university students

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Students traveling from out-of-state to attend college classes on Oahu or Kauai will be subject to modified quarantine restrictions if they test negative for coronavirus shortly before or after arriving, according to plans unveiled Monday by the University of Hawaii.
UH President David Lassner said the plans are to be finalized in the coming days.
It’s not yet clear when they would take effect or how many students might be eligible.
But Lassner said the idea is to allow mainland or international students who travel to Oahu or Kauai for classes to participate in university activities during their 14-day quarantine period as long as they test negative for COVID-19. Lassner said students would otherwise be required to stay in their residences.
Those who don’t get testing would be required to isolate for the full 14 days.
In addition to the test, students would need to undergo daily health checks.
Lassner said the mayors of the Big Island and Maui decided not to participate in the program.
The announcement comes after the state announced it was delaying a plan to allow trans-Pacific travelers to avoid quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 no more than 72 hours before arrival.
The plan was to take effect Aug. 1, but has been pushed back until Sept. 1.
That was a blow to Hawaii universities, which start in late August and saw the pre-travel testing program as a perfect fit for students coming in from the mainland or internationally.
