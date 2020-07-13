Kauai police seek tips in a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist overnight

KAPAA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night.
A 53-year-old bicyclist was heading north along Kuhio Highway around 7:20 p.m. He was hit by a vehicle going in the same direction fronting the Kaiakea Fire Station.
“Witnesses said that the bicyclist moved onto the northbound lane from the shoulder when he was struck by the vehicle. The driver subsequently continued traveling north without stopping,” police said.
The Kapaa man hit was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive. He remained hospitalized Monday.
The highway was shut down for about an hour while police conducted the investigation.
Any witnesses who may have seen the crash are being asked to come forward by calling Officer Shawn Hanna at 241-1615.
A description of the vehicle involved wasn’t available.
