Ige plans to extend moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent through August

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor plans to extend a moratorium on evictions for failure to pay rent through the end of August, he announced Monday.
It’s the latest extension of the moratorium and comes as Hawaii’s tourism industry remains shut down.
Gov. David Ige announced the plan to extend the moratorium at a news conference Monday.
He said the extension will be included in a supplemental emergency proclamation.
Despite the moratorium, tenants are being urged to communicate with their landlords if they can’t pay rent because once the order is lifted all of the back payments will be due.
Residents who have concerns about evictions during this time can contact the Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection’s Landlord Tenant line at 586-2634.
Violators face a misdemeanor charge, punishable by up to one year in jail or a $5,000 fine.
The initial moratorium stood until April 30, but has been extended several times since.
