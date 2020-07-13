Hawaii reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total to 1,243

File photo of a testing lab in Hawaii. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | July 13, 2020 at 10:51 AM HST - Updated July 13 at 10:51 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Monday ― including 19 on Oahu ― pushing the statewide total to 1,243.

The Big Island and Maui each reported one new case each, while two were diagnosed out-of-state.

It’s the latest double-digit increase in new COVID-19 infections in Hawaii, and comes as the state also confirms three new COVID-19 fatalities. Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has seen 22 COVID-19 deaths.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department also reported:

  • 911 people in Hawaii diagnosed with COVID-19 have been released from isolation.
  • More than 96,000 people in the islands have been tested for COVID-19.

This story will be updated.

