Hawaii reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total to 1,243

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Monday ― including 19 on Oahu ― pushing the statewide total to 1,243.
The Big Island and Maui each reported one new case each, while two were diagnosed out-of-state.
It’s the latest double-digit increase in new COVID-19 infections in Hawaii, and comes as the state also confirms three new COVID-19 fatalities. Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has seen 22 COVID-19 deaths.
Meanwhile, the state Health Department also reported:
- 911 people in Hawaii diagnosed with COVID-19 have been released from isolation.
- More than 96,000 people in the islands have been tested for COVID-19.
This story will be updated.
