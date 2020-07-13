Forecast: Breezy winds to push in more showers today

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect an increase in shower activity trends today as weak disturbances moves across the state. Trade winds will decrease in strength starting on Tuesday as the high pressure center drifts further north away from the Hawaiian Islands. These lighter trades will allow light sea breezes to develop over shelters leeward areas each day with light winds lasting through the end of next week. Stronger trade winds are forecast to return just in time for the weekend.
There will be a series of small southerly swells over the next several days that will keep south shore surf near of just above background levels. A slightly larger long period south swell may fill in Friday and Saturday. East facing shores will continue to experience short period choppy surf produced by the trade winds. A small but slightly longer period east swell produced from former tropical cyclone Cristina, may provide a slight uptick in surf heights during the late Tuesday through Thursday time frame. No other significant swells are expected.
