Forecast: Breezy winds to push in more showers today

There will be a series of small southerly swells over the next several days that will keep south shore surf near of just above background levels. A slightly larger long period south swell may fill in Friday and Saturday. East facing shores will continue to experience short period choppy surf produced by the trade winds. A small but slightly longer period east swell produced from former tropical cyclone Cristina, may provide a slight uptick in surf heights during the late Tuesday through Thursday time frame. No other significant swells are expected.