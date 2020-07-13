FanDuel Sportsbook will refund bets for a Max Holloway Victory after his controversial split decison loss at UFC 251

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The controversy continues — FanDuel Sportsbook announced on Monday that they will be giving out refunds to all customers that placed pre-fight bets on Max Holloway to win or win by decision, after his controversial split decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 251.
Social media was quick to voice their opinion following Holloway’s tough loss on Saturday, making ‘robbed’ a trending word on Twitter following the fight.
This continued over the weekend, leading to the sports-betting site’s decision to give their customers’ money back due to the bad judging during the featherweight title fight.
Customers will be getting their refunds in the form of in site credit.
FanDuel Sportsbook is the sports betting affiliate of FanDuel, the daily fantasy sports provider.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.