UFC President Dana White not satisfied by the judging in Max Holloway’s split decision loss at UFC 251

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - UFC President Dana White was unhappy with the judging during the rematch of Hawaii’s own Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title.
In a press conference following UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi, White was asked about the controversial co-main event split decision, voicing his opinion on the quality of the judging.
“You can’t leave it to these guys,” White said. “We’ve got some bad judging, has Max been in here yet? He must be devastated.”
It was a tough loss for the Waianae native who could not reclaim the featherweight belt that he lost back in December to Volkanovski.
Holloway has now lost two consecutive featherweight title fights and is 0-2 against Volkanovski, this usually means there won’t be a third bout between the two fighters — but when asked about the possibility of a third fight — Dana White left the door open for a potential third fight.
“Did anybody here score it for Volkanovski?” White said. “I don’t know, we’ll have to figure it out.”
Social media was also upset with the judges’ decision, getting the word ‘robbed’ trending on twitter after the fight.
