More showers to ride in on locally breezy trade winds

Showers will increase by Monday as an upper level low pressure system approaches the state from the north-northeast. The weather will remain on the wetter side through the middle of the week. Trade winds will also remain locally breezy through Monday, then ease up on Tuesday. If you’re looking for sunny weather, your best bet will be on Thursday. Then another disturbance is forecast to pass near the state Thursday night and Friday, bringing another round of showery weather near the end of the week. Trade winds will also become breezy for the upcoming weekend.
At the beach, there are no significant swells, but we have a series of small southerly swells over the next several days, with a larger south swell possible Friday and Saturday. East shores will have choppy surf from the trade winds. There’s a chance for slightly higher waves for east shores late Tuesday through Friday from a swell caused by tropical cyclone Cristina far in the eastern North Pacific. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains up for the windier coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.