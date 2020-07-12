Max Holloway loses featherweight title rematch with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 251

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waianae native Max Holloway falls to Alexander Volkanovski in their UFC 251 rematch for the featherweight title via split decision.
Holloway looked sharp in the first three rounds, with a couple of knockdowns but a couple of take-downs by the Aussie fighter in the later rounds was enough for the judges to give Volkanovski the win.
After five rounds the judges scored the fight 48-47, 47-48, 48-47 in favor of Volkanovski.
Holloway’s UFC record now stands at 21-6 after tonight while Volkanovski improves to 22-1 — keeping the featherweight belt.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.