Man dies after crash on the H-1 West Aiea off-ramp

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who police say may have been speeding has become Oahu’s 28th traffic fatality of the year.
The deadly accident also sent two other women, who were passengers in the vehicle, to the hospital.
It happened at the H-1 West Aiea off-ramp around 5:30 p.m. Police said the man was behind the wheel of a Dodge and may have been speeding when he took the exit.
He lost control of the vehicle, hit an embankment and the vehicle overturned.
The driver was taken to a hospital where he later died. The two women were hospitalized, one in serious condition, the other in good condition.
Speed is a likely factor, but the involvement of drugs are alcohol are unknown.
The investigation is ongoing. This time last year, there were 31 traffic fatalities in total.
