HPD arrests man in connection with Kahala Beach stabbing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police arrested an 18-year-old man for attempted murder Saturday. He was taken into custody at an Aina Haina home.
Police believe the suspect stabbed a 17-year-old girl in the neck Wednesday at a secluded Kahala Beach.
At last check, the victim was hospitalized in stable condition. The girl’s family believes the suspect did not know the victim.
Authorities are still investigating.
Anyone with information, should contact Honolulu Crimestoppers at 955-8300.
