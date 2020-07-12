Forecast: Increasing showers to ride in on the trade winds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers will increase by Monday as an upper level low pressure system approaches the state from the north-northeast. The weather will remain on the wetter side through the middle of the week. Trade winds will also remain locally breezy through Monday, then ease up on Tuesday. If you’re looking for sunny weather, your best bet will be on Thursday. Then another disturbance is forecast to pass near the state Thursday night and Friday, bringing another round of showery weather near the end of the week. Trade winds will also become breezy for the upcoming weekend.