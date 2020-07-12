6 cases tied to a cluster at the Pearl City Nursing Home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A total of six cases have now been reported at the Pearl City Nursing Home.
Officials say the cluster began when a staff member found out they tested positive on Thursday and immediately notified the facility.
Doctors were called to test all employees and residents on Friday, and testing efforts continued through Saturday.
Out of the combined 300 people at the facility, from staff members to residents, results showed two staff members and four residents have the virus.
“We did have one of the infected residents sent to the hospital, but actually already that person is being returned back sometime today (Sunday) because they are very stable,” Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group said.
He added that any cluster, especially at nursing centers, needs to be taken seriously and appropriate measures need to be put in place.
“This is serious, and my belief, as we all believe in medicine, is prevention. We don’t want to wait until we are over-running our testing capacity and it’s forcing us to have 7-day turnaround. We need to be preventing and projecting,” he said.
He also believes that more spikes in cases are expected in the coming days.
”Yesterday we just hit our all-time high, and we’re probably just barely seeing our 4th of July bump starting,” Dr. Miscovich said.
Dr. Miscovich says his team will test the staff members and residents at the facility again Monday, and once more on Friday.
