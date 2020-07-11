32-year-old Kapolei man pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kapolei man has pleaded guilty of attempting to sexually entice a 13-year-old girl.
Zachariah Fredrickson, 32, made his plea in federal court Friday.
The U.S. District Attorney’s Office said he admitted to trying to meet with an agent, who posed as a 13-year-old girl for sex.
After chatting with the undercover agent, court documents said he drove to an agreed location where he was taken into custody.
“This investigation is yet another step forward in our journey to protect our children from those who seek to do them harm. My office will continue its quest to bring justice to those who attempt to sexually exploit our children,” U.S. Attorney Kenji Price said.
Fredrickson faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in October.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.