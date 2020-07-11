Winds are slowing down and we will be tracking some passing showers

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) -Good Monday evening! Hope you are having a nice start to the week! Expect an increase in shower activity trends later tonight as weak disturbances moves across the state. Trade winds will decrease in strength starting on Tuesday as the high pressure center drifts further north away from the Hawaiian Islands. These lighter trades will allow light sea breezes to develop over shelters leeward areas each day with light winds lasting through the end of next week. Stronger trade winds are forecast to return just in time for the weekend.
Later in the forecast period, we will have to see how close he remnants of Cristina gets to the islands. By the end of the week it is projected to be between us and an area of high pressure.
Over the Eastern Pacific, we are tracking tropical depression 6E. It will weaken pretty quickly as a tropical storm and it will also likely become a remnant low as Cristina did and we will see how far its moisture stretches over the Pacific.
Let's talk surf! There will be a series of small southerly swells over the next several days that will keep south shore surf near of just above background levels. A slightly larger long period south swell may fill in Friday and Saturday. East facing shores will continue to experience short period choppy surf produced by the trade winds. A small but slightly longer period east swell produced from former tropical cyclone Cristina, may provide a slight uptick in surf heights during the late Tuesday through Thursday time frame. No other significant swells are expected.
Trade winds will weaken tonight and Tuesday, then remain on the lighter side for the next several days before strengthening over the weekend. The trade winds will deliver passing showers that will primarily favor windward areas during nights and mornings, but the lighter winds will allow some afternoon clouds and showers to develop over leeward areas.
