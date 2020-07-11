Winds are slowing down and we will be tracking some passing showers

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) -Good Monday evening! Hope you are having a nice start to the week! Expect an increase in shower activity trends later tonight as weak disturbances moves across the state. Trade winds will decrease in strength starting on Tuesday as the high pressure center drifts further north away from the Hawaiian Islands. These lighter trades will allow light sea breezes to develop over shelters leeward areas each day with light winds lasting through the end of next week. Stronger trade winds are forecast to return just in time for the weekend.