Voting machines tested for accuracy ahead of this year’s primary election

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In just over a week, the state will begin mailing out the ballots for this year’s primary election.
Ahead of that, state election officials on Saturday tested the voting machines for accuracy.
Members of political parties, community groups and other interested individuals made sure the system worked properly during the test in Honolulu.
This year’s primary election will be different as votes will be sent in via mail only. Election officials say there’s a key step that voters must remember to do prior to dropping a complete ballot in the mail.
“When you return your mail ballot, you need to sign the back of the envelope. If you don’t sign that envelope, your ballot won’t be counted. That signature is compared to the file. If it doesn’t match, it won’t be counted. If it’s not there, it won’t be counted. So every envelope gets checked,” Chief Election Officer Scott Nago said.
Ballots will be mailed to voters beginning July 21.
Your ballots must also be received by the elections office — not postmarked — by 7 p.m. on August 8.
It is recommended that voters send in their ballots at least five days before the deadline.
Select in-person sites will be open on election day for those who need extra help. If you have questions about the voting process, you can click here for more information.
Calls can also be directed to 453-VOTE (453-8683).
