‘My dad is a survivor’: Son of missing Big Island fisherman pleads for help

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a fisherman who disappeared on the Big Island almost a month ago is not giving up.
Mark Lowery, 47, vanished while fishing with his friends in Ka'u.
He was last seen on June 12th.
The Coast Guard called off the search after not finding any sign of him.
His family hasn’t stopped searching and were able to recover a few of his belongings near Kamehame Beach.
They are asking anyone familiar with the area for help.
“My family is never giving up until I find my dad. We humbly ask for any help possible. Anyone who has quads, dirt bikes, any fishermen, divers, hunters, anyone with drones, helicopter or airplane access, anyone who is native to the area of Ka’u and Kamehame Beach, please help my ohana,” said Lowery’s son Alokoa.
Lowery just became a grandfather in April and Alokoa believes his father is still alive.
“My dad is a survivor,” Alokoa said. “All he wanted to see was his granddaughter. She was his strength and we all feel like he’s out there fighting for her. This Father’s Day was the worst for me. It was my first Father’s Day and I didn’t have my dad with me.”
Anyone willing to help in the search, please contact Alokoa at (808) 746-4472.
