Legacy of Life launches a new campaign to honor organ donors and their families

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legacy of Life Hawaii is known for its quilts that honor organ donors and its promotion of organ and tissue donation.
The organization also recognizes the families of those who gave the gift of life.
“It’s so critical for us to honor the donor and honor the family in this process for the generosity. It really is what makes all the difference in saving lives,” said Felicia Wells-Williams, director of clinical services.
Coronavirus canceled this year’s donor remembrance ceremony. So Legacy came up with an alternative.
“We have noticed on the mainland there are a lot of places that have switched to virtual races because of COVID-19,” Marketing Director Nancy Downes said.
Legacy created its first Iron Butterfly 5K Challenge. People who sign up on Legacy's website can map out their own course and run, walk or paddle 3.1 miles.
"You can do it on a treadmill too," Downes said.
Participants will document their race with photographs that the non-profit will post.
People are signing up.
"We're closing in on 100 right now, but we can take as many as we can get," Downes said.
The organization is also creating a virtual remembrance wall. Race participants can honor their loved one's organ donation by sending Legacy a photograph and a story.
"We've been forced to think about things differently and connect with people on a different level," Wells-Williams said.
Butterflies symbolize organ donation. The "iron" refers to athletics.
The Iron Butterfly Challenge runs from July 18 to 26. A $25 registration fee pays for the medals that go to racers.
To sign up, go to LegacyofLifeHawaii.org.
