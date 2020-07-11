Juvenile arrested after a Waipahu stabbing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched a second-degree attempted murder investigation after a stabbing Friday.
Police said just after 7 p.m., a teenage boy allegedly stabbed a 39-year-old man at a residence along Eleu Street.
Sources say the stabbing happened during an argument between the victim and the alleged suspect’s mother.
Additional details were limited, but police confirmed the suspect was arrested without incident. At last check Saturday morning, he remained in custody, according to HPD.
No word on the condition of the victim.
This story may be updated.
