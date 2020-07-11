Forecast: Trades still breezy but will gradually slow down

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong high pressure to the north will keep the breezy trade winds blowing through Sunday. Conditions are on the stable side, so showers should be minimal and limited to the usual windward and mauka areas during the nights and mornings. The winds will lighten up a tad Monday while an upper level disturbance approaches from the north. This disturbance is expected to linger to the north or northwest of the state and cause an increase in shower activity for the first half of the week.