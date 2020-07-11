Breezy trades blowing through the weekend

Strong high pressure to the north will keep the breezy trade winds blowing through Sunday. Conditions are on the stable side, so showers should be minimal and limited to the usual windward and mauka areas during the nights and mornings. The winds will lighten up a tad Monday while an upper level disturbance approaches from the north. This disturbance is expected to linger to the north or northwest of the state and cause an increase in shower activity for the first half of the week.
Surf will remain quiet with no significant swells for the next several days. A small moderate-period swell from tropical cyclone Cristina, some 2,200 miles east of Hilo, could arrive around Wednesday or so, which will likely be the only real impact from Cristina. A small craft advisory remains up for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
