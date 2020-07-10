UH football reduced to 9-game season after the Pac-12 announces a move to conference-only play for all fall sports

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another domino in the power five has fallen — the Pac-12 announced Friday that they will be moving to a conference-only schedule for all of their fall sports, citing concerns over the safety of their student-athletes and staff. This leaves the University of Hawaii’s Football season in jeopardy.
With the announcement today, this eliminates three more games from the Rainbow Warriors’ schedule — already down one game after Fordham canceled their September 12th game at Aloha Stadium after their conference made the same switch.
This leaves the Bows’ season reduced to just nine games.
University of Hawaii Athletic Director David Matlin said in a statement today that this news was a major blow to the Bow’s schedule.
“Obviously with three Pac-12 teams on our football schedule, today’s decision affects us more than others,” Matlin said. “We are disappointed because not only were we looking forward to opening the season at Arizona, we were excited to host UCLA for the first time in over 80 years and renew a series with Oregon. However the decision was made in the best interest of student-athlete health and wellness and we support that and will move on accordingly with the rest of our schedule.”
This announcement from Pac-12 officials comes a day after the Big-10 was the first power five conference to make the switch to conference-only play, while the Ivy League cancelled their fall sports season entirely earlier this week.
Smaller conferences have also already made the switch to a conference-only schedule and some have eliminated games that require air travel.
With the cancellation of UH’s first four games — without anymore coronavirus setbacks — the Rainbow Warriors are set to open the season against Nevada on October 3rd at Aloha Stadium.
This story will be updated.
