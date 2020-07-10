Plexiglass barriers will be part of the show as live music returns to Blue Note Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Live music is returning to Waikiki in a unique way as the Blue Note Hawaii reopens Friday with plexiglass barriers on the stage, temperature checks upon entering and new safety protocols.
Blue Note has locations around the world, including Beijing, Milan, New York City and Hawaii. But the Hawaii location will be the first to reopen.
“The Blue Note Hawaii is much bigger than the other clubs that we have around the world, interior space-wise, so we’re able to meet the guidelines and even go above the social distancing guidelines of 6 feet in certain places between tables,” said Blue Note President Steven Bensusan.
Bensusan said some of the new policies include temperature checks for all attendees and wearing masks when entering. Tables will be spaced 6 feet apart, while the stage will be 10 feet away from the front row. The venue will also offer contactless payment options and hand sanitizers. Tables and chairs will be sanitized between shows.
“Blue Note Hawaii’s gonna be really safe and we’re going to do our best to make sure that people will be very comfortable sitting there and feel confident while seeing a show,” Bensusan said.
The show kicks off with performances by HAPA on July 10 and 12.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.