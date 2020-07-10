Panel overseeing Hawaii schools holds off on approving plan to reopen campuses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The panel overseeing Hawaii’s public schools is holding off approving a plan to reopen campuses this fall.
The Hawaii Board of Education on Thursday night deferred action on an agreement between the state Department of Education and the Hawaii State Teachers Association to reopen schools.
Thousands of educators and parents testified, citing concerns about unsafe social distancing protocols.
Most of the concerns revolved around the 3 feet versus 6 feet of distance between students, as well as policies regarding wearing face coverings.
The DOE said students’ desks can be 3 feet apart as long as they’re not facing each other.
Face coverings are also not required in classrooms.
The DOE said it used guidance from state health officials, but some teachers are not convinced.
Other educators wanted to push back the Aug. 4 start date.
The agreement is technically already in effect, but schools superintendent Christina Kishimoto is expected to meet with HSTA again.
