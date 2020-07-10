Open House: Family home in Palolo Valley and Condo in Waikiki

Next up, get a look at this two bedroom, two bath condo in Waikiki. Imagine yourselfing taking the elevator up to the 26th penthouse floor and being greeted by this view! Experience views from Diamond Head, the Hilton Hawaiian Village lagoon, along with views of the beautiful ocean and blue skies. You'll feel like royalty in this estate home, sitting atop the Ilikai -- an iconic hotel. The floor to ceiling glass windows and tall ceilings give way to natural light and ocean breezes. This home is made for opulent Hawaii living.