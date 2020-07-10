Open House: Family home in Palolo Valley and Condo in Waikiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - First up, a look at a property in Palolo Valley. This wonderful family home is nestled in a peaceful neighborhood just minutes from Waialae Avenue. It has a large, open living room with a welcoming kitchen and dining area. It also has plenty of room for the family with four bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a fenced in yard. Cars can be safely tucked away in an enclosed two-car garage with ample storage space. The home is well maintained, with fresh paint throughout.
Next up, get a look at this two bedroom, two bath condo in Waikiki. Imagine yourselfing taking the elevator up to the 26th penthouse floor and being greeted by this view! Experience views from Diamond Head, the Hilton Hawaiian Village lagoon, along with views of the beautiful ocean and blue skies. You'll feel like royalty in this estate home, sitting atop the Ilikai -- an iconic hotel. The floor to ceiling glass windows and tall ceilings give way to natural light and ocean breezes. This home is made for opulent Hawaii living.
