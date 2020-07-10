Max Holloway makes weight ahead of his rematch with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC’s ‘Fight Island’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Max Holloway, makes weight ahead of his rematch with Alexander Volkanovski for the Featherweight title at UFC 251.
A masked-up Holloway tipped the scales at 145-pounds this morning before squaring off with Volkanovski at today’s weight-in event before tomorrow’s highly anticipated ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi.
This rematch comes just seven months after their first fight, where Volkanovski took the featherweight title from Holloway by unanimous decision.
That broke the Waianae native’s 14-fight win streak in the featherweight division, but Holloway is looking to take the title back, saying that this will be the beginning of his new ‘hair’ era after sporting a noticeably longer length of hair.
With both fighters making weight and both testing negative for coronavirus, the rematch is set for Saturday night in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
The triple-header main events start at 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time, on ESPN + pay-per-view.
