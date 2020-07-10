Hold on! Breezy trade winds continue into the weekend

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) -The weekend is finally here! The breezy trade wind pattern will continue through early next week. Drier trade wind conditions will prevail Friday through early next week. We will be watching the eastern Pacific and eventually the remnants of tropical cyclone Cristina. Some of the remnant moisture could make its way to the islands next week.
Let's talk surf! No significant swells are due through much of the week. A mix of mainly background southerly swells will dominate, with a south-southwest swell giving south shore surf a bit of a boost today through Friday. Trade wind swell will gradually build to around the summer average today, then hold into early next week. A small long-period swell from tropical cyclone Cristina could arrive early next week as well.
The breezy trade wind pattern will continue through early next week. Wetter than normal trade wind weather will continue through early Friday as a weak disturbance and higher moisture move through from east to west. Drier trade wind conditions will prevail Friday through early next week.
