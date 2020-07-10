Hawaii student-athletes hold out hope for season to resume

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The early days of August have always signified the return of High School football.
Now that fall sports have been delayed a second time – and as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Hawaii – some are wondering if there will even be a season at all.
“I’ll probably be pretty sad. Senior season, that’s your time to shine,” said Titus Mokiao-Atimalala.
Mokiao-Atimalala, 18, has offers from more than 20 colleges around the country.
He is heading into his senior year at Campbell High School as a top-ranked wide receiver.
Not playing this year would be a setback for him, but it could be life changing for some of his teammates.
“I’m one of the lucky ones to actually have an opportunity to play at the next level. I feel for all the guys that didn’t get their chance yet where coaches are still looking at them and it’s determining on their senior film,” Mokiao-Atimalala said.
Kysen Terukina, 19, is a four-time state wrestling champion.
The Kamehameha School graduate is going into his freshman year at Iowa State.
Although wrestling is a winter sport, he fears that could be in jeopardy as well.
“I wouldn’t be surprised because we just heard that the football schedule got changed so nothing set yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised if something changes or the season gets cancelled,” said Terukina.
A 2020 season or not, these Hawaii athletes say the hardest part is not knowing what the future holds.
“We’re all hoping for the best and we don’t want to see that happen, but it is a possibility that we kind of are expecting,” Terukina said.
“For me, it’s just working out, trying to stay in the best shape that I can be just in case we do have a season, just be prepared, that’s all we can do for now,” said Mokiao-Atimalala.
