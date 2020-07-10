Hawaii reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, bringing statewide total to 1,158

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the statewide total to 1,158.
Most of the cases were on Oahu — 25 — while there was one on Hawaii Island, one on Maui and one diagnosed out of state.
Hawaii News Now has also learned that 13 of the new cases were the result of community spread and four were travel related. The other cases are unknown or still under investigation.
The rising number of cases over the past few weeks — both in Hawaii and across the mainland — have raised concerns about Gov. David Ige’s current plans to reopen Hawaii for tourism on Aug. 1.
The current plan would allow incoming travelers to avoid the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine if they test negative for coronavirus no more than 72 hours before they land.
Ige has not yet announced any changes to the plan, but he issued a statement on Friday that read, “The mayors and I have had productive meetings this week about the pre-travel testing program. We are assessing the current situation in Hawaii and on the mainland, and we’ll make an announcement when we are satisfied that the plans will protect the health and safety of our residents and guests.”
Meanwhile, the state Health Department also reported:
- 847 people in Hawaii diagnosed with COVID-19 have been released from isolation.
- The number of people who have required hospitalization is 125, while the death toll stands at 19.
- More than 102,000 people in the islands have been tested for COVID-19.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 867
- Released from isolation: 606
- Required hospitalization: 95
- Deaths: 13
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 131 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 116
- Required hospitalization: 25
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 43
- Released from isolation: 36
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 98
- Released from isolation: 89
- Required hospitalization: 3
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 19
- Pending assignment to county: 0
