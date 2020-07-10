Forecast: Brisk trade winds will hold through the weekend

No significant swells are due through much of next week. A mix of background south and southeast swells will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores through next week. A small south-southwest swell will likely hold through Friday morning and taper off in the afternoon. Trade wind swell will gradually build through Friday, then hold into early next week. Additionally, a small long-period swell from tropical cyclone Cristina could arrive early next week. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through next week.