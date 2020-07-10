Forecast: Brisk trade winds will hold through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong surface high centered far north of the main Hawaiian Islands will keep breezy trade winds in the forecast into the first half of next week. An upper level low lingering north of the state and a few low level troughs will keep periods of showers in the forecast mainly focused on Windward and Mountain areas, with a few showers spilling into Leeward areas especially in the evening and overnight hours.
No significant swells are due through much of next week. A mix of background south and southeast swells will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores through next week. A small south-southwest swell will likely hold through Friday morning and taper off in the afternoon. Trade wind swell will gradually build through Friday, then hold into early next week. Additionally, a small long-period swell from tropical cyclone Cristina could arrive early next week. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through next week.
