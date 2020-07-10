Forecast: Brisk trade winds will hold through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong surface high centered far north of the main Hawaiian Islands will keep breezy trade winds in the forecast into the first half of next week.
An upper-level low lingering north of the state and a few low level troughs will keep periods of showers in the forecast mainly focused on Windward and mountain areas, with a few showers spilling into Leeward areas especially in the evening and overnight hours.
No significant swells are due through much of next week.
A mix of background south and southeast swells will continue to produce small surf along south-facing shores through next week.
A small south-southwest swell will likely hold through Friday morning and taper off in the afternoon.
Trade wind swell will gradually build through Friday, then hold into early next week.
Additionally, a small long-period swell from tropical cyclone Cristina could arrive early next week.
Surf along north-facing shores will remain nearly flat through next week.
