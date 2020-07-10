Dine in Chinatown and Open Street Kalakaua to proceed despite criticism

Under the City’s most recent Restore Honolulu Order all people shall wear face coverings while indoors, with certain limited exceptions, and outdoors where six feet of physical distancing cannot be practiced and where it does not interfere with a person’s breathing during exercising. “The only way we can continue to open up Oahu is by everyone following the same protocols; wearing face coverings, thoroughly washing your hands, often, staying six feet apart unless you are a family unit or a small pod. The virus is still out there and spreading, and therefore you must protect yourself and others,” said Mayor Caldwell.