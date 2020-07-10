Cheesecake Factory Waikiki confirms worker tested positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Cheesecake Factory Waikiki confirmed Friday that one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
A staff member told Hawaii News Now they were notified Thursday that a co-worker came to work during the Independence Day weekend feeling feverish.
That person took a COVID-19 test Wednesday, and the positive result came back Thursday.
The restaurant is still open, but at least one staffer said they don’t feel safe going to work.
“Some of us are upset, and are very uncomfortable at this moment,” said the employee who wanted to remain anonymous, “I myself have decided not to return to work.”
The Cheesecake Factory’s Senior Vice President of Operations released the following statement:
“Today, upon learning that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 had been in the restaurant, we immediately notified anyone who had been in close contact with that person to self-quarantine. We also notified our other staff members that someone had tested positive. We have reached out to the local health department for additional guidance. The restaurant is cleaned nightly by an outside company and we are conducting an additional deep cleaning of the restaurant.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.