A record-high 86 Rainbow Warriors earn Big West All-Academic honors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference announced their winter and spring All-Academic teams for the 2019-20 season on Wednesday — a record-setting 86 Rainbow Warriors were honored for their hard work off the field.
The women’s track and field team racked up the most honorees with 23, followed by baseball and men’s volleyball with 9, and women’s basketball with 8.
To qualify for these honors, the student-athlete must be at least an academic sophomore, maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 and compete in half of their team’s contests.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some teams were exempt from the last criteria because of season cancellations.
Other UH teams with athletes that earned All-Academic honors were Men’s basketball (4), softball (6), Beach Volleyball (4), men’s golf (5), women’s golf (3), men’s tennis (5), women’s tennis (3) and water polo (7).
