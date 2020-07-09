PPP funds were a lifeline for some businesses, but others say it wasn’t enough

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 24,000 Hawaii businesses that received a Paycheck Protection Program loan employ more than 225,000 employees here.
But with more than 140,000 people unemployed here, business advocates said more needs to be done.
“I think it was a temporary aid for many businesses,” said Sherry Menor-McNamara, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii.
“Obviously, when this shelter in place happened ... we didn’t know what to expect. Many of our businesses didn’t have a playbook for something like this and so to have some kind of financial support definitely helped them.”
Tina Yamaki, presdident of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii, added:
“”We really hope another round comes. It’s really sad businesses need to pay their lease rent. That is their number one issue,” she said.
The U.S. Small Business Administration said borrowers have told them the program is working.
“So many are saying, this has been a lifeline. This has given me some hope. It’s given me time to look at what I should be doing,” said Jane Sawyer, director of the SBA’s Hawaii District.
Economist Paul Brewbaker said the program was not designed to be a cure-all. But in the rush to help businesses during a historic economic meltdown, there were some glitches, he said.
“The rule is go big, act quickly, don’t worry too much about the details,” he said.
“Inevitably, there are in efficiencies, inequities and seemingly irrational outcomes associated that kind of approach.”
He said he hopes some of these glitches will be worked out in later rounds of the PPP loan program.
Federal officials have talked about another round of PPP loans but there’s no decision yet.
